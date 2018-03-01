Government releases Sh1.9 bn to improve healthcare in Nanyamba

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Government has released Sh1.9 billion for renovation of health centres in Nanyamba district in the region, Prime Minister Kasim Majaliwa revealed.

According to a statement issued by Premier’s communication unit, Mr Majaliwa made the statement on Wednesday February 28 in Nanyamba Township, saying the move was part of the efforts to improve health sector.

He said a total of Sh1.2 billion is for renovation of health care center in Njengwa ward and insisted that the money should be spend wisely and for the targeted purpose.

The new facility will, have thereafter theatre room, laboratory, labour room, maternity ward and wards for male and females as well as a mortuary.

“We shall continue with the efforts to provide citizens with improved healthcare,” said Mr Majaliwa.

Expounding further Mr Majaliwa said the government is planning to revisit the Education and Child Acts for the sake to tightening the terms that would definitely protect children from risk behaviours and fight the school pregnancies.

Earlier, the Mtwara regional commissioner Gelasius Byakanwa said the government would take strong measured for parents and guardians who will be caught giving their children contraceptive pills to protect them from pregnancies.

“Giving them the pills is a one way to allow students engage in sex, so we cannot let this on,” he said.

On his part, Deputy Minister at President’s office, Regional Administration and Local Government (PoRALG) Josephat Kakunda said out of the released money, Sh700 million was for Nanyamba health centre where Sh300 were spent for procuring of medicine and the remaining Sh400 million was for renovation.