Government to set sober house standards in the country

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government plans to set standards for sober houses for drug addicts, the Parliament heard the matter during Tuesday’s session.

This was revealed by Minister for Home Affairs Mwigulu Nchemba. Mr Nchemba said, this comes after the government discovered great variance in the existing standards of sober houses operating in the country.

“We will engage regional administration offices and local governments in setting standards of sober houses in the country, to streamline the quality of services provided to patients,” he said.

Mr Nchemba was clarifying to a question asked by Special Seats MP, Ms Fakharia Shomar Khamis, who wanted to know the government’s plans on the sustainability of the anti-narcotic war in the county.

Responding to the question, Deputy Minister Hamad Masauni said 31,492 suspects have been arrested in the crusade in the past two years.

According to him, while 2,475 suspects were arrested between October, 2015 and May this year, 621 have been freed after investigations.

"Cases involving 14,748 suspects have been filed various courts, and that 13,648 cases are currently at different levels of investigation,” said Mr Masauni.