Government waives work place slevies

 

The minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Policy, Labour, Employment, Youths and the Disabled),Ms Jenister Mhagama, said this on September 20, 2018.

By Habel Chidawali @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The government has waived five levies charged at work places by the Occupational Safety and Health Authority (Osha) with a view to reducing the burden that employers shoulder.

The waived fees include Sh2,000for a form, Sh50,000 to 1.8 million for the size of a work place, Sh200,000 for a license and inspection,  Sh500,000 for fire extinguishers and Sh450,000 for work place safety.

According to her, the decision came following President John Magufuli’s order.

Ms Mhagama said Osha had reviewed many things including minimising inspections, which were regularly being carried out, particularly in the private sector.

"For instance, the private sector was the most affected by inspections that were being carried out daily, but that is history now because we will have a common system of inspecting organisations," said Mhagama

Speaking over deaths that occurred last year, she said a total of 755 accidents were reported, which caused six deaths and 749 casualties and that the production sector was leading by 87 percent, minerals(7 per cent), construction(4 per cent) and other sectors(2 per cent).

