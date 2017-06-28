Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Governments called to invest in poor children

In Summary

  • This is according to a new report by The United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) launched on Wednesday dubbed ‘Narrowing the Gaps: The power of investing in the poorest children.’
By Janeth Mesomapya @jmesomapya

Dar es Salaam. Investments that increase access to high-impact health and nutrition interventions by poor groups has been proved to save almost twice as many lives as equivalent investments that would be done for non-poor groups.

The report reveals that investing in the health and survival of the most deprived children is not only right in principle, it is also cost-effective. Drawing on new data from 51 countries where around 80 per cent of all newborn and under-five deaths occur, the study shows that improvements in coverage of life-saving interventions among poor groups helped decrease child mortality nearly three times faster than among non-poor groups.

The findings come at a critical time, as governments continue their work towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, which set a target of ending all preventable deaths among newborns and children under the age of five by 2030.

 

 

 

