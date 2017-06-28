Governments called to invest in poor children

By Janeth Mesomapya @jmesomapya

Dar es Salaam. Investments that increase access to high-impact health and nutrition interventions by poor groups has been proved to save almost twice as many lives as equivalent investments that would be done for non-poor groups.

This is according to a new report by The United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) launched on Wednesday dubbed ‘Narrowing the Gaps: The power of investing in the poorest children.’

The report reveals that investing in the health and survival of the most deprived children is not only right in principle, it is also cost-effective. Drawing on new data from 51 countries where around 80 per cent of all newborn and under-five deaths occur, the study shows that improvements in coverage of life-saving interventions among poor groups helped decrease child mortality nearly three times faster than among non-poor groups.