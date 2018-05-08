Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Govt: Don’t buy crops on credit

 

By DeogratiusKamagi

Dodoma. The government has warned traders against buying crops from farmers on credit. Agriculture deputy minister Mary Mwanjelwa told the parliament yesterday that it was unacceptable to do, warning the traders to stop otherwise stern action would be taken against them. Ms Mwanjelwa was responding to a question by Special Seats MP Fakharia Shomar Khamis who asked for government’s intervention on the matter.

Ms Mwanjelwa said the government would continue improving crop-buying systems such as the merchant commodity exchange and the warehouse receipt system.

