Govt: Don’t buy crops on credit

By DeogratiusKamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.natipnmedia.com

Dodoma. The government has warned traders against buying crops from farmers on credit. Agriculture deputy minister Mary Mwanjelwa told the parliament yesterday that it was unacceptable to do, warning the traders to stop otherwise stern action would be taken against them. Ms Mwanjelwa was responding to a question by Special Seats MP Fakharia Shomar Khamis who asked for government’s intervention on the matter.

“Some institutions continue to buy farmers crops on credit. I want to know if the government is aware of this and if is has taken any step to stop it,” she said.