Govt admits not submitting human rights reports promptly

By Syriacus Buguzi @buguzi sbuguzi@thecitizen.co.tz

Dodoma. The last time a human rights report was presented in Parliament was three years ago, the government has admitted.

This follows a question raised in Parliament on Thursday February 1, by MP for Chumbuni Ussi Pondeza who sought to know why the Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance wasn't presenting annual reports on the Human Rights situation in Tanzania.

The Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's office responsible for Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled, Mr Anthony Mavunde said the last report was presented in the 2013/14 fiscal year but he emphasized the government was making efforts to ensure that the 2016/17 is presented.

"We are making final touches for completion of the 2016/17 report. We are only awaiting the completion of an audit process in the commission," said Mr Mavunde.

He admitted that previously, the commission was not prompt in presenting the reports.