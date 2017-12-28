Govt asked to revoke ownership of over 11,000 idle acres

By Lilian Lucas @lilylucaslilian

Morogoro. Villagers of Mlilingwa in Tununguo Ward, Morogoro District, have asked the government to revoke ownership of more than 11,000 idle acres so that they can repossess them for a land management use programme.

Speaking to this reporter at the village yesterday, they said already the village was involved in the land management use programme after being reached by a project on the provision of technical assistance on forest management, governance and advocacy coordinated by the Community Forest Conservation Network of Tanzania.

Mlilingwa Village chairman Salum Ally said despite the existence of the project, there was the challenge of idle farms owned by investors, who had failed to develop them.

Mr Ally pointed out that the farms were causing the village to miss earnings from sustainable forest products.

“They have returned to us only 3,502 acres, but they have told us not to do anything with the land until we hold a meeting with all concerned people. We will write a letter to ask for it so that we can repossess them, but until now there is no response,” said the village chairman.