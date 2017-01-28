Govt blamed for not doing enough to boost education

Mbarouk-Tabora

The government should be the one to blame for failing to address challenges facing the education sector. The poor performance of pupils is just a result of inadequate investment in education, a situation that has made learning quite difficult for schoolchildren. Mtwara is on the top of the list of the worst performing schools all over the country. Poor performance verifies the findings from many research organisations that most students do not understand what they learn at school.

To demote teachers as punishment for this is unfair because there is no logical explanation on how teachers contributed to the poor performance. The government should work hard to rectify the situation and stop victimise teachers for the problem, which is beyond them.

Peter Akiiki-Moshi

When the National Examinations Council of Tanzania released the Form Tow secondary education examination results it so happens that Mtwara performed poorly.

The poor performance was because Mtwara residents didn’t know the importance of sending children to school.

In my view, parents are to blame, hence local authorities must educate unfortunate citizens what education is all about.

Praxeda-DSM

I understand that the learning process is in a triangular form with parents, teachers and pupils playing their roles. This has helped good performance in most of the private schools because parents feel the pain of millions of money they invest as school fees and other expenses and they follow up what their children learn at school so that the money is not wasted.

But with free education, lack of teachers, congested classrooms, inadequate textbooks and lack of teachers in public schools won’t result in miracles. Yes, there are students, who perform better even with that challenging environment. These are just few of millions of them studying in public schools. Now, the government should play its role well. Invest, invest and invest. There are many areas that the government could re-channel their money to fund education if wants.

Robert-Mwanza