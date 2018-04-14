Govt boosts Sido’s capacity

By Syriacus Buguzi @buguzi sbuguzi@thecitizen.co.tz

Dodoma. The government yesterday said it has set aside Sh26.8 billion to boost the capacity of the Small Industries Development Organisation (Sido).

This comes after the Controller and Auditor General (CAG), Prof Mussa Assad raised concerns on Wednesday that the ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment had not given enough priority to Sido in its budgetary plans.

“Sido was capable to provide services to entrepreneurs by only seven per cent. This is only 0.4 per cent of the targets of the small and medium-sized entrepreneurs,’’ noted the CAG in the report he read at a press conference in Dodoma.

Yesterday, the minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Charles Mwijage told reporters that his docket was keen on what was presented in the CAG’s report.

He said his docket had been increasing its budget allocations to Sido yearly, stressing that it will also increase it in the next financial year.

He said in the 2017/18 budget, Sh14.1 billion was allocated and that was an increase from Sh8.55 billion allocated in the 2016/17 financial year.

“The ministry has no problem with what the CAG has raised,’’ said Mr Mwijage as he defended the government position.

He went on revealing that Sh26.8 billion has been set aside in the 2018/19 financial year to improve Sido’s capacity.

“We will continue to empower Sido so that it accomplishes its goals,’’ said the minister who turned up with the minister for Finance and Planning and minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports as they teamed up to respond to issues raised by CAG.

He admitted that 30-year old seven workshop facilities meant for small and medium-industry entrepreneurs in Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Iringa, Shinyanga, Kigoma, Mbeya and Lindi regions needed major rehabilitation.

“Just as the CAG reported, this sector is the backbone of country’s economy.