Govt can’t employ all graduates , says Deputy Minister

By By Valentine Oforo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

The government has admitted that it has no capacity to offer employment opportunities all youth who are graduating from higher learning institutions.

The admission was made on Friday morning in the Parliament by deputy minister of State in the Prime Minister’s office dealing with Labour, Youth and Employment, Mr Anthony Mavunde, during question and answers session.

He was responding a basic question from Special Seat Member of Parliament, Ms Ester Mmasi (CCM), who sought to know why the government shouldn’t ban employment for foreigners in order to employ locals, who are graduating from higher learning institutions.