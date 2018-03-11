Sunday, March 11, 2018

Govt cracks down on theft of public funds

The Deputy Minister for Water and Irrigation,

The Deputy Minister for Water and Irrigation, Jumaa Aweso ordered Policeman to arrests of chairman, secretary and treasurer of the community of water consumers at Hoza Village Mvomero District in Morogoro region yesterday during his visiting to look out the embezzlement of funds for water projects. PHOTO|HAMIDA SHARIF 

In Summary

By Hamida Shariff @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mvomero. Water and Irrigation deputy Jumaa Aweso has continued to take stern measures against engineers accused of having a hand in embezzlement of public funds for water projects.

Besides ordering the arrest of water consultant engineer for the Gombe Water Project in Ulanga, the deputy minister yesterday also ordered the arrests of chairman, secretary and treasurer of the community of water consumers at Hoza Village.

The leaders were arrested after failing to give ‘genuine’ reports about revenue collections from the water project.

The leaders are Mr Baraka Mwinkale (treasurer), Ms Mengi Tabu (chairperson) and Mr Idd Selemani (secretary).

Before the arrests, the deputy minister, currently touring Morogoro Region, visited the water project, whereby he discovered that there was loss of the funds.

This was after the treasurer failed to produce the money when required to do so before a public meeting.

At the same time, the chairperson and secretary claimed that the money was being kept in a bank account of an individual they trusted.

The conflicting statements by the leaders made Mr Aweso to become suspicious and therefore ordered their arrests.

