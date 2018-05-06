Govt criticised over Sh107bn textbooks

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The Opposition camp in Parliament has faulted the government for spending some Sh107 billion on re-publishing textbooks, which were earlier laden with errors.

The lawmakers observed that even after the effort, some errors identified earlier still remained in the new editions.

Addressing journalists in Dodoma yesterday, the opposition lawmakers also urged the government to form an independent commission that would collect views from stakeholders on how the sector could be improved.

They insisted that a national dialogue should not be conducted via workshops and seminars.

Vunjo MP James Mbatia (NCCR-Mageuzi) said the error-laden books in schools would make Tanzania have ill-prepared graduates. “The government spent Sh107 billion on publishing new editions of the textbooks, but some of these still contain the same errors,” observed Mr Mbatia, while displaying some of the books.

Mr Mbatia cited an example of Standard 1 and 2 textbooks, titled ‘Tujifunze Kusoma’ and ‘Tujifunze Kuhesabu’ respectively as some of the books whose new editions still contain earlier identified errors.

According to Mr Mbatia, the colours in the national court of arms that appear in the new editions of Standard 1 and 2 ‘Tujifunze Kusoma’ and ‘Tujifunze Kuandika’ don’t match with the original copy.

This, according to him, might mislead the pupils.

He further said that in the Standard 1 ‘Tujifunze Kuandika’ book, a pupil is required to read a passage before attempting answering questions.

He wondered how a pupil, who had just joined school could read and respond to the questions.

“In my honest opinion, a pupil who has just joined school, should first be introduced through illustrations before being introduced to hard stuff like reading,” said Mr Mbatia.

He also reiterated the need for a complete revamp of the country’s education system.

“For example, the national education policy requires each textbook to be accompanied by a teacher’s guide book, but this isn’t the case,” argued Mr Mbatia.

On Friday, the minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Joyce Ndalichako, ordered police to arrest people circulating images of errors contained in primary school books via social media platforms.

The minister said disowned the books saying they were not published by the government.

She issued the order as she was responding to a guidance requested by Special Seats Member of Parliament Martha Mlata (CCM) to the Speaker just after the questions-and-answers session.

Ms Mlata had expressed concern over the quality of books being used in primary schools following the circulation of the images showing the errors contained in them.

During the press conference, Shadow Education minister Susan Lyimo called for the formation of an independent commission that would look into the state of the sector in the country.

Unlike the normal practice, Ms Lyimo observed that, the commission should go out and meet with stakeholders to collect their views on how best the sector can be reformed to ensure quality delivery instead of holding seminars.

“Even as recently as last month former presidents Jakaya Kikwete and Benjamin Mkapa, separately, showed that there was the need for a national diaolgue with regards to improvement of the education sector,” she said.