Govt criticises banks for not lending farmers money

Dar es Salaam. Government has criticised banks for not offering loans to farmers despite agriculture being the backbone of the country.

Zanzibar permanent secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Natural Resources, Livestock and Fisheries Ali Juma told The Citizen recently at the Tanzania Sugarcane Summit that famers were more knowledgeable about agriculture but lacked funding.

“Our ministry visited Bank of Zanzibar and requested for the financial portfolio to find out much in loans had been given to farmers. We found out that the agriculture sector had only received 1.6 per cent of the monies disbursed as loans,” he said.

He said that out of 8000 hectares of farmland for irrigation only ten per cent has been irrigated so far.

Mr Juma said financing in agriculture investment is the biggest challenge in Zanzibar despite the fact that farmers are equipped with skills.



