Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Govt directs audit of all water projects in the country by July 20

 

The audit should show the up-to-date status of the projects in the 185 district councils around the country.

By By Valentine Oforo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. District Executive Directors have until July 20, 2017 to submit to the government an audit report on water projects in their jurisdictions.

The audit should show the up-to-date status of the projects in the 185 district councils around the country. 

He said a special team will be formed to review the projects and recommend steps to take.

The directive was issued Wednesday by the deputy minister for Regional Administration and Local Government Mr Selemani Jafo. He spoke in Parliament in Dodoma.

He said most water projects have stalled due to shoddy work by contractors.

“The government has lost billions of tax payers’ money through substandard work by contractors but we will now act tough against all bogus contractors,” he said.

Mr Jafo was responding to a question by Mr Pascal Haonga (Mbozi-Chadema) who wanted the government to explain how it was planning to curtail the poor management of water projects in rural areas.

Mpwapwa MP George Lubeleje also lamented the high rate of stalling of water projects in his constituency. Mr Vanance Mwamoto of Kilolo Constituency called for stiffer penalties against shoddy contractors.

