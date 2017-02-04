Govt draws plan to let girls rejoin school after giving birth

By Athuman Mtulya @mtulya amtulya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The Deputy Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Ms Stella Manyanya, yesterday told the National Assembly that the government was working out a best modality to allow girl students who get pregnant to continue with their studies after delivery.

Ms Manyanya said this when responding to a supplementary question from Mr Kasuku Bilago (Buyungu - Chadema) who had wanted to know when the government would stop denying girls chance to continue with their studies after giving birth.

“The girls have the right to continue with their studies, and now for us the question is no longer on whether to allow them back to school but how to readmit them. Some people say they should be shifted to other schools after delivery while others suggest they should rejoin the same schools. We’re still consulting with other stakeholders to address this issue,” she said, adding:

“We have consulted our colleagues in Zanzibar to get their experience and challenges as they are already implementing this system.”

According to her, one of the major challenges is the fact that some parents decide to marry their children off immediately after being impregnated. The basic question was asked by Ms Halima Mohamed (Special Seats-CUF) who had wanted to know what the government was doing to improve the learning environment for female students at higher educational institutions.

Responding, Ms Manyanya admitted that the learning environment for female students in some colleges was a challenge, but the government had been counselling them to report all forms of abuse.

She cited another challenge as lack of hostels which is forcing the girls to seek accommodation outside the universities.