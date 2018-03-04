Govt escalates efforts to end shortage of chicks in the country

By By Zainab Maeda @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Siha. The government plans to meet stakeholders and investors in chicken plantations to discuss the shortage of chicks in the country.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Dr Mary Mashingo made the commitment on Saturday, March 3, when she graced the launch of a Sh56 billion chicken plant project in Sanyajuu area, Kilimanjaro Region.

She said apart from discussing the challenge, the government was expected to collect accurate statistics of chicks’ production in the country.

“Currently, the country has over 22 investors in the sector. They produce 700,000 chicks per week,” she said.

She said in November last year, the government convened a meeting with investors and agreed to increase production of broilers and layers to at least three million.

The target has not yet been achieved.

“The meeting will establish the weak points and draw the way forward in the attempt to find a lasting solution to the problem,” she said.