Sunday, March 4, 2018

Govt escalates efforts to end shortage of chicks in the country

 

In Summary

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Dr Mary Mashingo made the commitment on Saturday, March 3, when she graced the launch of a Sh56 billion chicken plant project in Sanyajuu area, Kilimanjaro Region.

Advertisement
By By Zainab Maeda @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Siha. The government plans to meet stakeholders and investors in chicken plantations to discuss the shortage of chicks in the country.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Dr Mary Mashingo made the commitment on Saturday, March 3, when she graced the launch of a Sh56 billion chicken plant project in Sanyajuu area, Kilimanjaro Region.

She said apart from discussing the challenge, the government was expected to collect accurate statistics of chicks’ production in the country.

“Currently, the country has over 22 investors in the sector. They produce 700,000 chicks per week,” she said.

She said in November last year, the government convened a meeting with investors and agreed to increase production of broilers and layers to at least three million.

The target has not yet been achieved.

“The meeting will establish the weak points and draw the way forward in the attempt to find a lasting solution to the problem,” she said.

Earlier, the Interchick chairman, Mr Kalokola Bwesha said upon completion in 2023, the Sh56 billion-project would produce four million chicks per month and create over 400 direct jobs.

advertisement

In The Headlines

6  hours ago

Dr Mahiga wants an end to school girls’ pregnancies

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr Augustine Mahiga has advised

4  hours ago

11 people perish in Morogoro, Dodoma car crashes

About 11 people have died in two separate road accidents in Morogoro and Dodoma regions today

  • News
    Dar must tap experience from regional courts  
  • News
    Some areas in Dar to miss electricity the whole Sunday noon  
  • News
    City hospital offers solution to gross swelling of organs  