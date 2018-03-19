Monday, March 19, 2018

Govt exhorts Tanzanians to buy locally made products

By Jesse Mikofu @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. Tanzanians have been urged to buy locally made products to contribute towards economic growth.

The permanent secretary in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Prof Elisante ole Gabriel, said during the conclusion of parliamentary budget committee visits that depending on imports was economically unhealthy.

"Some people believe imported goods are better than locally made products. That is wrong,” he said on Sunday, March 18.

According to him, the country has 55,000 factories.

A total of 3,306 factories have been built since President John Magufuli came to power. Of the 3,306 factories, 585 are large-scale and the rest are middle-sized.

 “The government will continue improving the business environment to attract more investors and create employment,” he said.

The committee chairperson, Ms Hawa Ghasia, cited inadequate power supply and numerous taxes as challenges. “We will present a list of the challenges to the government to address them.”

 


