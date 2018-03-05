Govt explains low fertiliser use

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Sengerema. Fertiliser usage is increasing in Tanzania as more and more farmers realise that by doing so, they stand to increase their yields, a Cabinet minister has said.

The Minister for Agriculture Livestock and Fisheries, Dr Charles Tizeba said here yesterday that farmers’ demand for fertiliser was however being constrained by a poor supply chain.

“Many people are engaging in agriculture, therefore, the demand for fertiliser is on the rise. Last year alone, we applied 86,000 tonnes of Urea and this year until we announced the second phase of build procurement of fertiliser we purchased 117,000 tonnes and the long rains season is yet to start,” he said.

Dr Tizeba said these in a press conference over the weekend where among other things he announced the indicative prices for sowing fertiliser.