Govt finally pays Sh504m outstanding tuition fees to Saut

By Geofrey Kimani @thecitizenkim1 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. The government has finally paid Sh503.7 million outstanding tuition fees to St Augustine University of Tanzania (Saut) Mwanza campus for 1,132 students, who had been disqualified from graduating.

Saut is set to hold its 18th graduation ceremony on December 16, and the 1,132 students were missing on the list released of the aspiring gradunds released by the university earlier this month, which had 933 learners.

But they must now be rubbing their hands with glee as it has been revealed that the payments were made by the Higher Education Student’s Loans Board (HESLB) last week after The Citizen reported that the students were at risk of being barred from graduating following their unpaid school fees.

Saut students Loan officer Wilfred Medard confirmed to The Citizen yesterday that HESLB had settled the debt. “HESLB has finally paid Sh503, 691,970 to settle the unpaid school fees for the 1,132 students at Mwanza Campus, who were at risk of being disqualified from graduating,” he said.

He affirmed that the students would attend their graduation ceremony and receive their academic certificates. e added that HESLB had also settled unpaid school fees for the students at its other learning centres.