Govt finds Nguza family a studio to record music

By Bakari Kiango @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Just two days after meeting President John Magufuli at State House the government has found Nguza Viking’s family a studio where they will record their music.

Mr Viking (alias Babu Seya) and his son Jonson Nguza (alias Papii Kocha), who were pardoned by the President from a life sentence, met President Magufuli on Tuesday, January 2, at State House.

Speaking at Wanene records studio, deputy minister for Information Culture, Sports and Arts, Ms Juliana Shonza, said the ministry decided to help the artistes because they have spent a lot of time behind bars.

“We haven’t paid any money but we have used our connection with the management of the studio to make sure that Babu Seya and family are helped to get back into music,” said Ms Shonza.

The deputy minister further said that since a lot of things have changed since Babu Seya and his son were locked up they need help to get back to their normal life.

Babu Seya was also accompanied by his other son, Michael Nguza (alias Nabii Michael).

For his part Papii Kocha thanked the government and promised Music fans that the family will release many songs in a short while.

Wanene records managing director Mr Darsh Pandit said the studio management will give full cooperation to the Nguza family.

The two musicians were jailed for life after being found guilty of child molestation. When they lost two appeals they, then, filed a case at the African Court of People’s and Human Rights where the case is still ongoing.

President Magufuli surprised many when he announced that he had pardoned Nguza as he addressed the 56th independence anniversary rally in Dodoma on December 9 last year.

Nguza and his three sons were found guilty of sodomy and defilement by the Kisutu Magistrate Court in 2004 and were sentenced to life imprisonment. The conviction of Nguza and Papii Kocha was upheld in the two appeals in 2010 and 2013. His two sons were released in the 2010 appeal.