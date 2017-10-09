Govt firm on control of radioactive materials

By By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Tanzania will not waver in enforcing measures that would guarantee safety and security against terrorism through poor handling of radioactive materials.

“Since radioactive materials are being widely used for various applications, they can potentially be sources of nuclear terrorism,” said the Acting Director-General of the Tanzania Atomic Energy Commission (TAEC), Mr Firmin Banzi.

He was speaking in Arusha during the opening of a US-sponsored training on nuclear safety for police and radiologists from the health sector on Tuesday.

Mr Banzi said strong measures against illegal trafficking of nuclear materials were still lacking in Tanzania.

“We have experienced illegal trafficking cases where unauthorised persons sought to acquire radioactive materials that they would then sell in efforts to make quick money by selling them to people who may need them, generally for criminal purposes,” he said.

After noting the poor handling and uncontrolled use of radioactive materials was a potential threat, Mr Banzi said Tanzania would put in place adequate nuclear security infrastructure with the capability of preventing unauthorised possession of radiation sources.

“To effectively implement this, it is imperative for all national forces to work together in preventing, detecting and taking mitigating measures against illicit trafficking and related emergencies, particularly involving high-risk radioactive sources,” he said.

Thirty-two police officers and radiologists from hospitals and TAEC scientists are attending the weeklong programme that is being conducted by experts from the US Department of Energy (US-DoE) under the special radiological cooperation programme with Tanzania.

According to Dr Banzi, tasks undertaken by TAEC to counter radiological threats include taking adequate safety measures in five nuclear facilities which, he said, are high-risk radiation sources.

All the intervention measures are being done with assistance from the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the US-DoE and the international police agency Interpol.

One of the participants, Dr. Beda Likondo from Bugando Hospital in Mwanza, emphasized the urgent need for Tanzania to take adequate safety measures before the country finally undertakes commercial extraction of the highly radioactive mineral uranium!