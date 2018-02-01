Govt furious over poor exam results of school for the deaf

By Syriacus Buguzi @buguzi sbuguzi@thecitizen.co.tz

Dodoma. The Deputy Minister of State in the President's Office responsible for Regional Administration and Local Government, Mr Joseph Kakunda, has directed the Njombe Municipality to establish why students at Viziwi Njombe Secondary School performed poorly in last year’s Form Four National Examinations.

Mr Kakunda issued the directive in Parliament in Dodoma on Wednesday, January 31 during the Questions and Answers session. Njombe Viziwi Secondary School admits students who are deaf.

He was responding to a question by Buyungu Member of Parliament Samson Bilago who wanted to know why secondary schools admitting students with special needs were performing poorly in national examinations.

Responding, Mr Kakunda ordered the Njombe Municipality director to investigate and come out with reasons for poor performance in the school whose 21 students scored Division Zero.

Mr Kakunda’s directives come a day after release of the Certificate of Secondary Education Examinations (CSEE) results by the National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta).

Performance in last year’s CSEE improved by 7 per cent compared to results in the previous year, according to Necta.

“A total of 287,713 candidates, equivalent to 77.09 per cent of those who sat the examination, were successful,” Necta’s executive secretary Charles Msonde said.