Wednesday, January 31, 2018

Govt issues directives to municipalities on teacher’s allocation

Deputy minister in the President's Office

Deputy minister in the President's Office Public Administration and Local Governments, Mr Joseph Kakunda  

In Summary

By Syriacus Buguzi @buguzi sbuguzi@thecitizen.co.tz

Dodoma. The government has directed municipalities to allocate teachers to schools with special needs by December 31 this year.

This follows a question asked by Buyungu MP Kasuku Bilago who sought to know why teachers graduating from Patandi in Arusha and Sekomu colleges were not being recruited in schools with special needs.

In response, the deputy minister in the President's Office Public Administration and Local Governments, Mr Joseph Kakunda said that the government, by December 2016, there were 3957 of those teachers, which is 74.3 percent of those needed.

He said there is a gap of 5,324 teachers needed.

The deputy minister gave municipalities until December 31 to allocate teachers.

