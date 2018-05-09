By Sharon Sauwa @TheCitizenTZ ssauwa@mwananchi.co.tz

Dodoma. The government has issued a three-day ultimatum for cooking oil millers to make the product available in the market before it (the government) conducts a crackdown on the product ‘hoarders’.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said in Parliament yesterday that when the three-day grace period expires, the government will be forced to look for the product from oil manufacturers’ plants and warehouses.

In 2016, the government launched a nationwide crackdown on cartels that it said were hoarding sugar to cause artificial shortages.