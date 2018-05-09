Dodoma. The government has issued a three-day ultimatum for cooking oil millers to make the product available in the market before it (the government) conducts a crackdown on the product ‘hoarders’.
Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said in Parliament yesterday that when the three-day grace period expires, the government will be forced to look for the product from oil manufacturers’ plants and warehouses.
In 2016, the government launched a nationwide crackdown on cartels that it said were hoarding sugar to cause artificial shortages.
The police jointly with the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) and other government authorities seized several tonnes of sugar stored in various godowns across the country.