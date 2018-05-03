Govt lifts ban on importation of sugar

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The government has lifted a ban on importation of sugar with a view to curbing prevailing scarcity, the Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa disclosed today May 03.

The government’s decision, according to the Premier, would help lower prices of the commodity, which has been elusive for some households.

Mr Majaliwa made the statement in the Parliament on Thursday, May 2, when responding to a question by the nominated legislator Abdallah Bulembo.

"The Sugar Board of Tanzania is working on it and we have started importing sugar, so I would like to assure all Tanzanians that there will be no scarcity of the commodity," he assured.