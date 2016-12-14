Govt loses over Sh50bn due to wanton tree felling

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government loses over Sh50 billion in revenue annually from forests in Dar es Salaam and Coast regions due to human activities such as tree felling.

It is estimated that in 30 years, the forests in the two regions will have disappeared unless urgent measures are taken now to check the situation.

This was revealed during the evaluation of a one-year project designed to save forests by WWF Tanzania, the Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (Costech), the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh (RBGE) and University of East Anglia conducted in the Dar es Salaam and Coast regions and part of Lindi Region.

A biodiversity researcher from Costech, Dr William Kindeketa, said yesterday during a meeting that brought together some stakeholders aimed at discussing the extent of charcoal and timber driven degradation in coastal forests.

“We have found out that the status of forests in this zone is bad. So, we need to have new approaches to curb the high deforestation rate, otherwise we will lose most of our forests,” he said.

Dr Kindeketa noted that they also found out that carbon storage had dropped by 40 per cent in Coast Region forests and degradation in the tropics was one of the biggest contributors to carbon emissions.

According to him, in their recommendations they have advised the government and other stakeholders to supervise forests and engage communities so that more trees could be planted instead of waiting for desertification to spread all over.

Speaking at the meeting, the RBGE head of genetics and conservation, Dr Antje Ahrends, said: “Our over-riding aim is to quantify and predict the extent of logging and empower policy makers and local communities with knowledge to safeguard forests and improve livelihoods.”

For his part, the manager of the WWF Tanzania Conservation, Dr Simon Lugandu, said high demand was responsible for Dar es Salaam businesspeople who seek timbers from Lindi Region, where there are plenty of trees.