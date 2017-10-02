Govt on special programme to collect key statistics

By Valentine Oforo @TheCitizentz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The government today embarks on a special nationwide programme to collect key statistics on the performance of agriculture, livestock and fisheries sector.

A one-month programme under the auspicious of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) focuses on performance of the sectors in question from across the country.

Speaking on Sunday during the climax of a five-day capacity building seminar towards selected researchers, who will handle the programme in question, Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Minister, Dr Charles Tizeba, said the process was among the efforts by the fifth-phase government to eradicate poverty from across the country.

In his speech, read on his behalf by the Permanent Secretary (PS) in the ministry, Dr Marry Mashingo, Mr Tizeba said the government was well prepared to gather and use key relevant statistics to propel the performance of the two mother sectors in efforts to eradicate poverty in the country.

Moreover, in a further attempt, she unveiled that the government planned also to conduct a national census on agriculture, livestock and fisheries next year. He detailed that, according to 2016 statistics, agriculture employed at least 65 per cent of the population.

“It is prudent also to understand that by 2016 agriculture contributed to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at least 29.1 per cent, whereby, food crops counted for 15.5 per cent, livestock 7.7 per cent, forest products 3.9 per cent and fisheries sector contributed to at least 2.0 per cent,” Dr Mashingo noted.

She said the launched programme would cover 19,158 selected farms in Tanzania Mainland and at least 1, 913 in Zanzibar whereby a total of trained 560 researchers would be involved.

Dr Mashingo revealed different zones where the programme would be coordinated effectively as Kibaha (Coast), Makambako (Njombe), Kahama (Shinyanga), Bunda (Mara), Arusha, Zanzibar, Morogoro, Iringa, Singida and Dodoma.

She reminded all trained researchers to use the knowledge that they had gained during the five-day seminar well.

Furthermore, Dr Tizeba directed all district executive directors in all districts from across the country to sensitise agricultural officers in their areas to ensure the statistics were collected professionally.

Among the statistics to be collected by the move include the country’s status of production of key food crops, availability of quality seeds, types of available hybrid cattle and chickens, available artificial insemination (AI) together with access to water for livestock.

For her part, Ms Nicole Norris, an agriculture statistician - Internal Programmes Office in the United States Departments of Agriculture (USDA) said her government would continue assisting Tanzania to improve the performance of the sector in question.

Despite the handicaps, she hailed Tanzania for striving to attain impressive strides compared to other countries on the continent.

“We have so far cooperated with the government of Rwanda to organise similar statistics collection and we plan for the same for Kenya. But we are impressed with the manner the government of Tanzania is working round the clock to improve the performance of agriculture, fisheries and livestock to fight the rate of poverty in the country,” she expressed.

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)’s Agriculture Statistics Manager Titus Mwisomba believes the programme will play a key role in enhancing the performance of the sector.

He said statistics and other key data to be collected during the programme would be used by various stakeholders and departments for the improvement of the country’s production of livestock, agriculture and fisheries.