Govt opens doors to South Korean investors in 3 areas

By Mussa Juma @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Arusha. The government has invited South Korean investors to come to Tanzania and capitalise on the tourism, manufacturing and agriculture sectors.

The minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Prof Jumanne Maghembe, extended the invitation during his meeting with the Vice President of the Korean International Cooperation Agency (Koica), Dr Woo-Yong Chung.

Dr Chung, alongside his delegation was in Tanzania for the inauguration of an Information Centre worth $1.5 million (Sh3.2 billion) located in the Serengeti National Park (Senapa).

During talks with Dr Woo-Yong and the South Korean Business Community, Prof Maghembe identified some of the potential areas of investment beach hotels and agriculture.

“We still have shores where tourist hotels can be established. We also need more investments to flow into the agriculture and manufacturing sectors,’’ said Prof Maghembe.

For his part, Dr Woo-Yong said that the South Korea people established the information system in the national park in order to promote tourism in and outside Tanzania.

“As Koica, we are glad to work with Tanzania in promoting tourism via the Serengeti National Park, the biggest in Africa, and one of the leading in the world,’’ he said.

According to Tanzania National Park’s (Tanapa) Tourism and Marketing director Ibrahim Mussa, the coming of the Information Centre is a major boost for tourism stakeholders in the country.