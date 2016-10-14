Govt outlines key investment areas

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government is marketing eight areas to private investors as part of industrialisation efforts in the country’s endeavour to become a middle-income economy by 2025.

The areas announced by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Charles Mwijage, in Dar es Salaam yesterday are manufacturing, infrastructure development, agriculture, mining, tourism, fishing, power generation and information and communication technology (ICT).

Tanzania hopes to become a semi-industrialised middle-income country by 2025.

The second Five Year Development Plan (FYDP), which runs from 2016/2017 through 2020/2021, aims at boosting industrialisation, with a total investment of Sh107 trillion to be sourced from the public and private sectors.

According to Mr Mwijage, the sectors are endowed with abundant natural resources, but the country was unable to exploit them due to technological and financial constraints.

“We are looking forward to increasing investment in these areas as we have good opportunities here,” the minister told investors at a breakfast meeting organised by the multinational professional services firm Deloitte.

Mr Mwijage said investors should feel secure, thanks to political stability in Tanzania, transparency, crackdown on corruption and efforts to reduce bureaucracy in investment procedures.

His views were echoed by Mr David Nchimbi, Deloitte financial services industry leader for Eastern Africa, who said Tanzania’s business environment was encouraging.

“I’m very optimistic about the future of Tanzania…it is the right place for investment compared with other countries,” he noted.

Earlier, the Tanzania Investment Centre Director of Investment Promotion, Mr John Mnali, said there was a wide market for investors in Tanzania in the form of neighbouring landlocked countries.

“Tanzania borders six landlocked countries, and this means that investors will be able to utilise this market to their advantage,” he said during a panel discussion.

Being a member of the East African Community (EAC), Tanzania’s products can be sold in six countries, while its Southern African Development Community (Sadc) membership further increases its export market.

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange CEO Moremi Marwa asked the government to be specific and walk the talk on its industrialisation agenda.

“The plan (second FYDP) is good but not specific. It lacks priorities on which type of industries we will start with,” he said, and called for clarity with regard to how to industrialise the energy and agriculture sectors.

He challenged the government to outline priorities based on importance and capabilities, saying this was crucial if Tanzania’s dream of becoming a middle-income economy in the next nine years was to be realised.

Mr Marwa added that the goal would be attained if the government and the private sector worked together and came up with strategies that were more specific about industrialisation.

“It is up to us – the government and the private sector – to be specific by prioritising because we don’t have enough resources,” he said, adding, “In so doing, and coupled with the strong leadership of President John Magufuli, I’m optimistic the goal will be attained.”

Mr Marwa said greater focus should be directed at development and investment banks, which were key in financing long-term projects.

“Funds coming from outside need to supplement what we have as we strive to finance industrialisation.”

Standard Chartered CEO Sanjay Rughani said business collaboration that would allow greater dialogue was of paramount importance.

“Tanzania has everything it needs for the economy to perform well,” he said, and praised Dr Magufuli for the courage and forthrightness he has shown, including in dealing with dishonest leaders.

He, however, voiced his concern about the education system in the country vis-a-vis skills imparted to youth, which, he added, were out of sync with reality.

“The government is striving to turn the country into a middle-income economy, but the challenge is how we can change educated youth into skilled labour,” Mr Rughani said.

He challenged investors to shun selfishness, saying the government had a lot to offer and they should reciprocate by ensuring mutual benefit from their investment.

The National Microfinance Bank (NMB) CEO, Ms Ineke Bussemaker, called for a consistent legal system that would boost investors’ confidence.