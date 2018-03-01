Govt owes producers Sh35bn

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government is withholding over Sh35 billion owed to food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries in additional 15 per cent of import duty on industrial sugar, the Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) revealed on Wednesday.



Initially, importers of industrial sugar were being charged 10 per cent duty but the government through the 2015/16 budget raised it to 25 per cent.

The agreement was that 15 per cent would be refunded as soon as the government was convinced that the sugar was indeed imported for industrial production.

The additional upfront payment of import duty of 15 per cent was imposed with the intention of curbing misuse of industrial sugar in the local market for domestic use, thus creating unfair competition to local producers of domestic sugar.

The additional 15 per cent refundable import duty does not increase government revenue, but rather it is an administrative burden to both industries and the government itself, according to CTI chairman Samuel Nyantahe.

This, he said, increased the cost of production and makes locally manufactured products not competitive.

Dr Nyantahe said importers do not earn interest on delayed refunds and instead continue paying interest on overdrafts they have to take to cover the additional costs.

So far, he revealed, more than Sh3.5 billion has been cumulatively paid as banks interest.

When all payments are made for imported industrial sugar, the total effective tariffs, taxes and charges for importing the same is approximately 17.6 per cent of the CIF Value.

“All other EAC countries use the agreed 10 per cent import duty and manage the importation process unlike Tanzania,” noted Dr Nyantahe.

Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) administrative costs increases through the need of multiple audits.

“It is a huge financial burden to manufacturers whose cash flows has been tied up completely,” noted Dr Nyantahe.

CTI executive director Leodegar Tenga has been advocating for the removal of the additional 15 per cent as it does not serve the intended purposes.

“At the going international rates of sugar, unscrupulous traders could still import the sugar, pay the imposed duty and sell in the domestic market at a profit,” noted Mr Tenga.

In the last financial year, the government introduced an escrow account for industrial users to deposit the 15 per cent, to fast-track the refund process.

Recently, TRA told The Citizen that manufacturers’ funds were safe at the account, pending completion of auditing exercise.