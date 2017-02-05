Govt pension funds debt rises to Sh2.6tr in a year

By Ludger Kasumuni @TheCitizenTz lkasumuni@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government’s excessive borrowing from social security funds, which has doubled from Sh1.3 trillion to Sh2.6 trillion in 12 months, is poised to worry economists and some donors, who recently warned Tanzania against riding on a mountain of debt to pension funds.

According to the latest Bank of Tanzania (BoT)’s Monthly Economic Review , total government borrowing from social security funds between November 15, 2015, and November 15, last year, increased from 16 to 26 per cent of the total shares of domestic debts accumulated by the Treasury.

While it’s common for governments all over the world to borrow from social security funds, risks tend to pile up when taken to extremes, economists say.

Experts will most likely question the government’s commitment and ability to timely repay the loans to social security funds to allow them to meet their obligations to their members.

In previous years, the government failed to timely and fully service due pension investment loans, subjecting the sector to financial and financing nightmares.

With the previous administration, the situation became so bad at some point that major international financial institutions had to make the clearance of the debts and other liabilities a condition for supporting Tanzania.

Efforts to get a comment on the alarming trend from the regulator of pensions funds, the Social Security Regulatory Authority (SSRAS), were fruitless by the time of going to press.

The BoT’s new report paves the way for fresh debate on the government’s priorities of development projects for borrowing purposes. It covers the year ending December, 2016.

“New debt issued for government budget financing during November 2016 amounted to Sh488.8 billion, of which Sh150.3 billion was Treasury bonds, and Sh338.5 billion was Treasury bills,” part of the BoT report reads.

In response to a question from The Citizen on Sunday, on why the debt to pension funds had doubled in a year, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Policy, Parliament, Labour, Employment, Youth and Disabled), Ms Jenista Mhagama, said the government was continuing to borrow from the schemes to finance several projects.

She said: “I don’t have the exact figures on (what was) borrowed and paid because I have not read the report from the Bank of Tanzania. But the government has been borrowing from pension funds and has been paying.”

Last October, the government issued a statement indicating that the Treasury had paid Sh723 billion out of the Sh964 billion owed to pension funds. In recent years, the government has been borrowing from the pension system to finance the budget in the wake of persistent revenue shortfalls, increasing unpredictability of aid flows and failure to timely contract loans from external commercial lenders.

But in 2015, it reportedly cut short borrowing from the schemes after donors raised concerns over accumulating huge liabilities, which were then more than the pension funds’ total assets of about Sh7 trillion, according to a report in The EastAfrican.

Borrowing from local sources is poised to grow after Finance minister Phillip Mpango announced recently that the government would look internally for money to fill budget deficits amid unpredictability of donor funds.

However, economists have warned that the decision to take local commercial loans posed a serious threat to the private sector and small businesses, which do not have other sources of financing. The recent BoT report indicates that social security funds are the second largest government lender.

Commercial banks come first after lending government a total of Sh4 trillion in the same period. The BoT is at number three after it provided government with a loan of Sh1.4 trillion.

The list of lenders in the new BoT report also include the insurance sub sector, which released Sh1.1 trillion, an equivalent of 10 per cent of the total loans. other institutions that offered Sh701 billion and the BoT special reserve, which provided a loan of Sh219 billion during the same period.

Total loans offered the government amounted to more than Sh10 trillion, according to BoT.

“The stock of domestic debt was Sh10,166.8 billion at the end of November 2016, an increase of Sh77.5 billion from the end of the preceding (year),” reads part of the BoT report.

The 2013/14 report of the Controller and Auditor General (CAG), released on May 2015, warned that the government’s increased reliance on pension funds could affect the quality of services offered to pensioners.

In October 2014, it came to light that the government had borrowed Sh1.88 trillion from pension funds for various projects.

At the time, the CAG, Prof Mussa Juma Assad, cautioned that the huge debt (Sh9 trillion) that included Sh7.1 trillion in unremitted funds to the Public Service Pension Fund was unsustainable.

External debt

And according to the BoT report, cate the external debt stock reached $6.528 billion as at end November 2016, an increase of $121 million from the preceding month.

On an annual basis, the stock of debt stood at $802.7 million higher than the amount recorded at the end of the corresponding period in 2015. This was largely on account of new disbursements, BoT noted in the report.

The central government debt amounted to $13.395 billion at the end of November 2016, representing an increase of $12.2 million from the preceding month and $929.2 million from the corresponding period in 2015.