Govt plays down reaffirmation

By Alex Malanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government yesterday refuted media reports that the ongoing re-affirmation of its territorial border with neighbouring Kenya had been prompted by diplomatic tension between the two countries.

Kenya’s Business Daily reported yesterday that the exercise came amid strained diplomatic relations between the two countries over the seizure and sale of 1,125 cattle belonging to Kenyan Maasai herders by Tanzanian authorities.

It added that the reaffirmation also came hot on the heels of the decision by Tanzania to auction another 2,400 cattle after they crossed into Mount Kilimanjaro National Park in search of pasture last year.

But the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Prof Adolf Mkenda, dismissed the reports as “mere rumours and speculation”.

“There isn’t any kind of dispute between the two countries,” Prof Mkenda said in response to a question on whether the decision was triggered by strained relations between the two East African Community member states. “This is a normal geographical exercise which is also conducted elsewhere,” he said.

Prof Mkenda added that the same exercise was also conducted on the territorial border with neighbouring Uganda.

He said the move was meant to replace dilapidated and missing beacons and developing a vista along the common border.

Prof Mkenda told The Citizen that experts from the two countries met for talks on the matter in question about a month ago.

They were from the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development.

Kenya shares a 769km border with Tanzania covering Narok, Kajiado, Migori, Taita-Taveta and Kwale regions in the South. It was drawn in 1884 by the colonialists.

Kenya’s International borders secretary, Ms Juster Nkoroi, said the joint exercise between the two countries would start on March 22 and would cover 238km in the first phase along the Narok and Migori borders.

On Monday, Ms Nkoroi led a multi-sectoral team from her office and other related ministries in a two-day sensitisation workshop.

The forum brought together county commissioners, sub-county commissioners and security teams from Narok.

The security teams will provide security along the border during the exercise.

Addressing the press during the workshop, Ms Nkoroi said a joint inspection along the border between Kenya and Tanzania will follow to identify missing border marks.

The beacons will stand 100 metres apart, and a five-metre vista would be cleared to make the boundary visible and allow movement of security personnel who would be manning the border from different points.

“What will follow is sensitisation of the communities along the common border, and then demarcation, mapping and preparation of the draft would follow,” said Ms Nkoroi.