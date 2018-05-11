Govt pledges to upgrade seven technical schools

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Seven technical secondary schools will be massively upgraded in a bid to take technical education in the centre stage of the country’s industrialisation agenda.

The government will also allocate more funds to the Mbeya University of Science and Technology (Must), the Dar es Saaam Institute of Technology (DIT) and the Arusha Technical College (ATC) to enable them play the same role.

“We will invest heavily in these institutions to get graduates who will drive our industrialisation agenda,” said the minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Joyce Ndalichako on Wednesday.

Schools earmarked for the facelift include the famous Moshi and Ifunda technical secondary schools, Bwiru, Musoma, Tanga and Iyunga while a new one will be constructed at Kilolo in Iringa region.

The minister could not disclose the cost of rehabilitating them.

She revealed this during her brief visit to ATC, an institution now in the national limelight for its market-driven technical education and specialised engineering courses since it became autonomous a decade ago.

The minister said besides the technical education, the government wants the Arusha-based college to play a bigger role in the country’s industrial development by producing the required technicians and engineers.

“The college should be assured of funding from the state for its new projects and programmes”, Prof. Ndalichako said when she addressed ATC staff members.

Arusha Technical College was established in 1978 with the support of the Germany goverment as a public higher tertiary education institution, offering mainly full technician diploma and certificate courses.

Its upgrading to an autonomous institution under the ministry of the Education ministry in 2009 saw a 200 per cent of student enrolment to 2,240 by 2015/2016 from a mere 726 and introduction of a range of diploma and degree courses with high demand in the labour market.

These included degree courses in civil and irrigation engineering. Others are courses in jewellery and lapidary technology and electrical and biomedical enginnering. Mechanical and automobile technician courses were sustained.

The government targets to have 800,000 graduates in technical skills by 2020 under its industrialization drive.

About 700,000 will graduate in various technical skills from vocational colleges run by the Vocational Education Training Authority (Veta) and 80,000 from the technical colleges.

ATC currently has a total of 2,346 students, of whom 1,759 are male and 587 female. The latter account for only 25 per cent of the total.

This has been attributed to the shortage of accommodation facilities, according to the acting Rector Dr. Masudi Senzia.