Monday, February 12, 2018

Govt ponders harmonisation of mobile money transactions

 

In Summary

  • This comes amid reports that some of the telecommunication companies have been reluctant to connect TTCL Pesa and HaloPesa onto an interoperability platform through bilateral arrangement.
Advertisement
By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

The government now wants all telecommunication companies to register their mobile money transactions with the National Switch as it seeks to rollout interoperability across all operators.

This comes amid reports that some of the telecommunication companies have been reluctant to connect TTCL Pesa and HaloPesa onto an interoperability platform through bilateral arrangement.

In a move that promotes financial inclusion, Vodacom, Tigo, Airtel and Zantel reached an interoperability agreement in September 2014 to allow their customers to interact with each other.

Through the interoperability agreement, customers can make payments from the mobile money account of one provider to the mobile money account of another provider.

An assistant manager in the directorate of national payment system at the Bank of Tanzania (BoT), Mr George Sije, told journalists in Mtwara at the weekend that telecommunication operators have been given until February 28, this year, to connect to the National Switch.

“While the companies are currently connecting through a bilateral arrangement, we are also looking at an option of the National Switch,” he said.

He said the National Switch system was considered 10 years ago, but market conditions were not conducive then.

The government, he said, was engaging all stakeholders.

The National Switch, he said, entails a central infrastructure of all payment systems for service providers that will reduce costs. It will also make the service accessible to all Tanzanians.

“So far, all stakeholders have accepted and they are currently working on a modality of how to work it out,” he said

The central infrastructure will diversify the number to send mobile money to and strengthen consumer protection framework that will solve all challenges.

It also increases transaction volumes, lowers transaction cost and contribute to economic growth.

advertisement

In The Headlines

Samia to farmers: switch to drop irrigation to protect water sources

Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan has directed agricultural stakeholders who carry out their

Govt. must adopt functional incentives mechanisms – MP

 The government of Tanzania has been asked to reduce corporate and other taxes in order to create

  • News
    Sirro swears in new Zanzibar police chief  
  • News
    Mention of Ndama forgery case set for February 28  
  • News
    Nip ‘local terrorism’ in the bud – Bashe urges  
  • News
    Terminal of Dar Airport to complete by end this year  