Govt reacts to proposal on revising road project

By Ephrahim Bahemu @TheCititizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) has come up with a new proposal for the Ubungo Interchange using another model—a flyover design—which they say is cheaper and easier to implement compared to one approved earlier by the Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads).

However, the government said yesterday that it was not aware of the newly proposed design, despite an official from CCECC confirming that the new proposal has been submitted to Tanroads for consideration.

Tanroads chief executive officer Patrick Mfugale assured The Citizen that the government was working according to earlier plans, insisting that nothing had changed about the implementation of the project.

“I’m the one who signed the contract, nothing has been changed. It is an interchange project; you should ask those who have told you that the design has been changed and not me,” said Mr Mfugale.

In February last year, Tanroads signed a Sh188.71 billion contract with the Chinese firm to build the interchange which would join three roads--Morogoro, Mandela and Sam Nujoma. Construction is expected to take 30 months.

However, CCECC Business manager Rweyimamu Geragius said yesterday that the company’s engineer has drawn up a model of the same project, which is cheaper, easier to implement and takes a shorter time to complete.

He said further that the new model would occupy a smaller portion of the road and would not require to compensate many residents compared to the one that was earlier approved for construction. The new one is a flyover model, instead of an interchange.

Mr Geragius revealed this during an event to award firm’s workers who have performed well, ahead of the Workers’ Day celebrations marked on May 1.

He did not, however, state the estimated cost of the new design. He said it would take 18 to 20 months to complete.

“The new model doesn’t require relocation of more residents or paying them compensation. It serves the same purpose, possibly even more efficiently. We submitted this plan to Tanroads for approval,’’ said Mr Geragius.

The earlier plan was designed to be of three levels, with the bottom lane used for vehicles on Morogoro Road and all from left side.

The second lane was designed to be used by vehicles directed by traffic lights while the third was for vehicles passing along the Mandela and Sam Nujoma Roads.

All roads would have six ways, including two for the bus rapid transit.

But the new design which CCECC is proposing is a flyover model and not an interchange. The model that was earlier approved by Tanroads, would see Morogoro Road alone carry about 65,000 vehicles in a day when it is completed.

Mr Geragius said that there were some challenges in the earlier plan that needed to be addressed.