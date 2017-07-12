Govt releases Sh2 bil for water project in Muheza

By Paskal Mbunga @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.con

Tanga. The government has allocated over Sh2 billion to Muheza District for implementation of water projects.

Muheza Member of Parliament, Mr Adadi Rajabu, told reporters in Muheza recently that the money will be channeled through the Tanga Urban Water Supply and Sanitation (Uwasa), who are the main players in the project.

The pipeline work will start at Pongwe in Tanga district and proceed to Muheza where the network will spread to various villages within the district.

Mr Rajabu insisted on involvement of locals in the roll out for the success of the project. He hoped that the project would help to alleviate water problems in the district.

Meanwhile, the Uwasa Managing Director, Mr Joshua Mgeyekwa confirmed to reporters that his organisation has been appointed to undertake the construction project.