Govt renovates 89 aged secondary schools

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government has embarked on rehabilitating 89 aged secondary schools countrywide in a bid to create conducive environment for students to acquire quality education.

This was revealed by the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education, Dr Leonard Akwilapo, said this in his statement released on Saturday, January 6.

To begin with, in the fiscal year 2016/17 and 2017/18, at least 46 secondary schools were put under rehabilitation, said Dr Akwilapo.

“Walls of most buildings that make up dormitories and classes have cracks, a situation posing danger to users,” he said.

The government has contracted Tanzania Building Agency (TBA) to rehabilitate the schools, he revealed.

According to him, the schools which were currently under rehabilitation include Mpwapwa, Musoma Technical, Mtwara Technical, Ifakara, Moshi Technical, Tanga Technical, Chidya, Tambaza, Zanaki, and Kisutu.