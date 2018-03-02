Govt responds to US and UN on security concerns

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government has responded to the concerns expressed by the United States embassy in Tanzania and the European Union on the status of security in the country.

Recently in separate occasion the US and EU issued statements to express their concern over the state of security citing the disappearance of people as well arrest of politicians.

However, the minister of foreign affairs Dr Augustine Mahiga issued a statement yesterday to explain the situation.

Dr Mahiga said said the US, EU and other embassies through their statements show that there is a lack of understanding of the security and political challenges which the country has been facing in the past eighteen months.