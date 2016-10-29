Govt says regains control of UDA

By Athuman Mtulya @mtulya amtulya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The government says it has managed to regain the majority control of Usafiri Dar es Salaam (UDA) after acquiring 52 per cent of the company’s stake which had been controversially sold to Simon Group Limited (SGL).

The revelation was made yesterday in Dodoma following a closed door meeting between members of the Local Authorities Accounts Committee (LAAC) and top state officials namely Treasury Registrar Lawrence Mafuru, Attorney General (AG) George Masaju and Minister of State in the President’s Office (Local Government and Regional Administration) George Simbachawene.

The officials were appearing before LAAC following summons made early in the week when Dar es Salaam City officials failed to explain who the current owners of the public transport company are.

The LAAC chairman, who is also Kilwa North Legislator, Mr Vedasto Ngombare Mwiru (CUF), told reporters that the government had told the Committee that they have regained the control through the un-allotted shares.

But despite the announcement, Mr Ngombare said the Committee has given the Treasury Registrar two weeks to submit before the committee a certificate of un-allotted shares to prove ownership as claimed.

“Through that document we will be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that the biggest chunk of the UDA stake is with the government. We have also asked Mr Mafuru to submit the company’s article of association and memorandum of association,” said the MP.

According to the government, the Treasury Registrar now controls some 11.2 million shares while Simon Group has 3.6 million shares of UDA.

Details show that the government wrestled back control after re-taking 7.8 million of un-allotted shares initially sold to Simon Group in a suspect transaction with the City Council. With 3.4 million of allotted shares, the government thus raised its tally to the current levels.

It was the un-allotted shares that had apparently given Simon Group the controlling stake in UDA.

The current leadership of DCC under opposition Mayor Issaya Mwita of Chadema has contested the sale of its allotted shares to Simon Group and has reportedly refused to utilise Sh4.6 billion paid by SGL. The money is now laying idle at the Bank of Tanzania (BoT).

Yesterday the AG told the Committee that he will write to the city fathers over the new share structure, warning, however, that the sale of the city authority shares had been sealed in court, meaning his office would have no power over it.

Mr Mafuru told the Committee that the big lesson out of the UDA saga is that government institutions must always consult each other in executing their mandate.

“If we had done that, we wouldn’t have been here today and this confusion could have been avoided. We still have a lot of business opportunities to pursue through UDA and all stakeholders including city councillors and the mayor must play their part in taking the company to the next level and serve the people of Dar es Salaam with better commuter transport especially with the rapid transit buses that are now operating in the city,” he said.

The minister told the Committee members that he was happy that finally the parliamentary committee and the government were speaking the same language in the UDA saga.

“This matter was contentious for years, but now we have a common stand. The Committee raised a lot of issues that the government already solved and some areas that have not been solved will.”

According to Controller and Auditor General (CAG)’s 2014/15 report, UDA had authorised share capital of 14.8 million shares at par value of Sh100 per share, of which, only 47.5 percent shares (7,119,697) were issued out of which 51 per cent shares (3,631,046) went to Dar es Salaam City Council (DCC) and 49 per cent shares (3,488,651) were issued to the Government of Tanzania under the office of Treasury Registrar (TR).

The remaining 52.5 per cent of total authorised shares (7,880,303) were un-allotted and subsequently sold to SGL by UDA Board of Directors in 2009.

The purported sale concerned Members of Parliament (MPs) and in 2011 the CAG was requested to probe the matter. The CAG observed that UDA Board of Directors was not authorised to sell UDA shares and disregarded Consolidated Holding Corporation (CHC) advise to sell shares in a competitive manner. There is also no evidence of approval of the sale by CHC and TR.