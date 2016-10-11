Govt seeks solution to curb desertification

Dar es Salaam. The government has directed residents living in designated protected areas not to embark on new human activity until the committee formed to investigate land disputes finalises its work and gives recommendations on the way forward.

The government has further directed village leaders and other public servants not to break the law by disturbing the residents at registered villages while the investigation work continues.

Statistics show that the country on average lost a total of 372,000 hectares of land with trees per year due to human activities like logging, charcoal burning and unsustainable agriculture. Instant intervention is required otherwise the country will become a desert in the next 129 years.

Natural Resources and Tourism deputy minister Ramo Makani said this on Tuesday while addressing journalists.