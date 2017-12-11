Govt spends Sh16bn for science apparatuses

By Valentine Oforo

Dodoma. The government has spent at least Sh16 billion to procure various teaching laboratory apparatuses for secondary schools in the country.

This is part of the government’s efforts to improve learning of science subjects across the country.

Moreover, as of June this year a total of 3,462 mathematics and science teachers were directly recruited by the government to overcome deficit in secondary schools.

This was revealed yesterday by Deputy minister in the President’s Office (Reginal Administration and Local Government), Mr Joseph George Kakunda in his remarks when opening the 12th Annual General Meeting of Tanzania Heads of Secondary Schools Association (Tahossa).

Heads of schools from at least 4,773 Tanzanian secondary schools are convening here for a two-day meeting under the theme ‘Quality Secondary Education for Effective Industrial Revolution in Tanzania.’

“The fifth phase government is very committed to ensure that major improvement in the education sector by giving a special consideration towards science subjects in order to boost industrial development in the country,” Mr Kakunda told the heads.

He reminded them of working patriotically, saying the government was doing all it can to improve their working conditions as well as other salary increments.

“Please, use your experience to advice the government on how best to have the free education scheme implemented effectively. The government uses at least Sh20.8 billion each month to support the scheme (free education) and thus, you must stand at the fore in order to make sure the initiative is productive,” he challenged them.

For his side, chairman of the Tahossa, Mr Vitalis Shija said the association was facing some challenges.

“We are experiencing financial challenge to complete construction of our offices in Kibaha, Coast region, however, we wish also to have a plot in Dodoma, but we don’t have our financial muscles are limited,” he unveiled.