Govt stresses surveillance to keep Ebola out

By Syriacus Buguzi @buguzi sbuguzi@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The government yesterday called on medical officers across the country to strengthen surveillance in an effort to prevent an outbreak of Ebola.

The government’s alert comes following confirmation of the outbreak of the killer viral disease in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where at least 17 people were reported dead.

The Minister for Health Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, told a press conference in Dodoma that Tanzania had received an official report on the outbreak of Ebola in DRC. It is the ninth time DRC is experiencing an Ebola outbreak since 1976 when the deadly viral disease was first identified in then Zaire by a Belgian-led team.

As of Wednesday, there were 17 confirmed deaths at Bikoro in the Equatorial Province of DRC, according to a brief statement availed to The Citizen by the international humanitarian organisation, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF)- Doctors without Borders— who are already on the ground trying to save lives.

According to Ms Mwalimu, Tanzania has, until now, not documented any case of Ebola, but she insists that the country was not immune from the deadly viral disease due to the possibility of cross-border transmission from the neighbouring nation. “We must to strengthen our border surveillance. However, the fact that fact that no case has been reported in our country, doesn’t mean we are safe. We have to be vigilant,’’ she said.

The outspoken minister directed the Regional Medical Officers, especially those in regions bordering DRC, to strengthen surveillance. Last year, Tanzania launched the National Action Plan for Health Security ((NAPHS) as one of the long-term measures to control emerging and re-emerging infectious disease such as Ebola.

The country is also signatory to the International Health Regulations of 2005, which guides countries in tackling threats to national and global health security.

Who is on the ground now?

Various agencies are already on the ground to try and contain the disease.

MSF Doctors without Borders told The Citizen on Wednesday that they had arrived in the affected region.

“DRC Emergency Team (of MSF) is already on-site and has been supporting the ministry of Health to deploy a rapid and tailored response to the emergency since last Saturday. MSF will continue to adapt its response according to the needs on the ground,’’ said MSF.