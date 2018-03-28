Govt to approve ‘acting’ officials

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

The government is considering confirmation of officials who have been working in acting capacities in various public institutions.

This includes those who have been working as acting chairpersons of various boards of directors for some public institutions as well as acting chief executive officers.

The goal, President John Magufuli said yesterday, is to enhance accountability and performance of the institutions.

“I have several proposals on my table and I promise to work on them,” he said during an event where the Controller and Auditor General (CAG), Prof Mussa Asad, presented the 2016/17 financial year audit report.

President Magufuli was responding to a plea by the chairman of Parliamentary Public Investments Committee, Dr Raphael Chegeni(MP), who asked the government to confirm those acting as chief executive officers and board chairpersons into the positions, saying the move would enhance accountability and performance of the institutions.

“I request the government to fully authorise the existing heads and chairpersons of the public bodies in order to increase accountability and performance of the public institutions and boards,” the PIC chairman said.