Govt to build Sh10bn police houses

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. President John Magufuli on Saturday said the government will dish out Sh10 billion for constructing police houses across the country.

He challenged regional and district commissioners to engage various stakeholders to ensure many houses are built, as part of effort to address housing shortage for members of the security organs.

Dr Magufuli commended Arusha Regional Commissioner Mrisho Gambo for engaging stakeholders to construct 18 police officers’ houses. Earlier the President inaugurated the first Tourism and Diplomatic Police Station in Arusha Region and 31 police officers’ houses. About Sh800 million was spent to construct the houses.

Speaking during a police show held at the Sheikh Kaluta Amri Abeid Memorial Stadium, President Magufuli reiterated that the government would not tolerate acts of insecurity in Arusha, the country’s tourism hub.

President Magufuli directed the security organs to deal firmly with potential troublemakers like the ones who only a few years ago caused mayhem in the city.

He said after inauguration a tourism and diplomatic police station and related functions that Arusha should be left to reclaim its glorious past not only in tranquility but also in attracting investments.

“We need investors but they will come only if assured of tranquility.”. He admitted that the city’s reputation was tainted after some grenade attacks and said although the security organs had acted swiftly to contain the situation, they should be vigilant.

He added that the government would act hard against politically-instigated troubles which at one time rocked the town, which is an opposition stronghold, in equal measure. Arusha is also the headquarters of the East African Community (EAC) and allied institutions as well as the seat of dozens of other regional and international organisations.

The Head of State implored on Tanzanians, in a speech broadcast live by TBC 1, that there would be no compromise on incidents of insecurity, recalling the recent brutal killings in Kibiti, Coast region.

According to him, 59 people were killed during the mysterious shootings in Mkuranga, Kibiti and Rufiji until mid-last year. Seventeen of them were police officers.

He added that the government would equip the police to ensure they had better gear to deal with criminals and other trouble makers.

In response to the Inspector General of Police Simon Sirro’s request, Dr Magufuli said that 1,500 National Service men and women would join the police force.

Dr Magufuli will attend a ceremony to consecrate new Arusha Catholic Archbishop Isaac Amani Massawe. That will happen as memories of a grade attack at a church in Arusha five years ago are still fresh in many people’s minds.