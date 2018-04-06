Govt to construct schools for disabled children in all regions

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Each region will have a government school for children with disabilities, a deputy permanent secretary says.

The aim is to ensure children with disabilities have equal access to quality education, the deputy permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, Dr Ave Maria Semakafu, said.

She was speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a ceremony to launch a global child rights online platform on Friday, April 6.

The event was organised by Tanzanian child rights agents in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training here.

"To begin with, we have already constructed one special school for pupils with disabilities at Patandi in Arusha,” she said.

She condemned parents and guardians who do not send children with disabilities to school. "The government will take legal action against them.” She hopes the platform would stimulate the development of methodologies in children's rights as well as in classroom and school management.

Although Tanzania ratified the United Nations Convention on Rights of Child on May 26, 1991, most children with impairment do not go to school.

According to recent statistics by the United Nations Children's Fund, only 2 out of 5 of the Tanzanian children with disabilities were schooling.

Global child rights online platform programme coordinator Nicholas Mushi spoke of the digital platform being significant in bringing together partners to share information on children's rights.

He is optimistic that the launch of the online platform will enable people in the country to access and exchange information on children’s rights.

"Children are resourceful in building a better future for all. Therefore their rights need to be promoted, respected and fulfilled," he said.