Wednesday, February 21, 2018

Govt to directly finance Akwiline’s funeral costs

 

In Summary

  • No cash payments to family, relatives


By Josephine Christopher @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government has agreed to cover the funeral costs for the late Akwilina Akwiline (22) as arrived at by members of her family and relatives.

Yesterday, the family submitted a budget of Sh80 million to the government, and The citizen has learnt that it was accepted in its entirety. But the government also made it crystal clear that none of the cash will be handed over to family members!  

Mr Moi Kiyeyeu – the deceased’s brother who is also the secretary of the funeral committee – said "the government has contacted us to say that it will not provide any cash, but will make sure that everything that was itemized in the budget will be paid for as requested."

According to Mr Kiyeyeu, the family budget was just a normal highlight of the important stuff that is required – and was not meant to be a burden on the government.

Furthermore, the minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, arrived on the scene to pay his respects to the deceased.

"I've come to pay my condolences to the family,” Prof Mwakyembe said, noting that “this is very sad thing to happen to a young girl. And I am not saying this only because I am a leader, but also as a parent. It is, indeed, very painful." 

The minister also said he is glad that the government has taken part in helping to cover the funeral expenses. 


