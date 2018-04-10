Govt to disburse Sh18.5 billion to schools

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Mr Kassim Majaliwa on Tuesday, April 10 revealed that the government was in plans to disburse at least Sh18.5 billion to the district and city councils across the country that will be used to facilitate educational programmes in primary and secondary schools in all regions.

He made the remarks on Tuesday when he concluded budget speech during the 11th Parliamentary budget meeting.

“At least Sh187 billion have already disbursed to the district and city councils countrywide last year to be used in schools. Government also contemplates to allocate more sufficient funds to finance educational programmes in schools,” he said.

He further assured of the fifth phase government’s commitment to allocate sufficient funds in schools to curb challenges facing the public bodies.