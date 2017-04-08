Govt to employ more health workers

By Valentine Oforo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The government says plans are underway to employ new health workers to address critical shortages in the public health sector.

Deputy Minister of State in President’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Suleiman Jaffo, yesterday told Parliament that public hospitals and other health centres are running with dire shortages of doctors, nurses and other key workers.

Currently, one doctor serves between 25,000 and 30,000, which falls short of the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendation of one doctor for 14,000 patients.

“It is our intention to have a sound budget for this crucial sector as part of our efforts to help the situation, especially at the district level,” he said, “We need to ensure that residents have access to better and timely health services.”

The move is also in line with the current rehabilitation of hospitals and health centres in various parts of the country, according to the deputy minister.

Mr Kaffo was responding to a question by Ms Anna Richard Lupembe (CCM MP) who wanted to know when the government would construct a district hospital in Mlele, Katavi Region.

The district has only one health centre with eight wards and capacity to admit a total of 98 patients a day.