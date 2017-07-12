Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Govt to employ over 10,000 new workers

 

In Summary

This was revealed on Wednesday by minister of state in President’s offeice (Public Service Management) Angela Kairuki in a Press Conference held in Dar es Salaam.

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government revealed that it will employ 10,184 new workers to fill vacancies created by public servants, who were sacked after they were found in possession of fake academic certificates.

Ms Kairuki said the government has issued permit to district council and other public organs to employ 10,184 new workers.

She added that the government is in final process to allow other 4,816 to fill the vacancies created after 15,000 public servants were sacked over fake certificate saga.

Mr Kairuki said those, who will be employed, have to report to their working stations by August 1.

