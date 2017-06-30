Friday, June 30, 2017

Govt to establish whether Singida village is at centre of Tanzania

 

In Summary

The deputy ministry for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements, Ms Angelina Mabula, on Friday told Parliament it had not been officially confirmed that Chinsinjisa was the centre of the country.

Advertisement
By Valentine Oforo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The government will conduct a study to establish whether Chinsinjisa in Manyoni District, Singida, is the centre of Tanzania.

The deputy ministry for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements, Ms Angelina Mabula, on Friday told Parliament it had not been officially confirmed that Chinsinjisa was the centre of the country.

She said if it is confirmed that the area is indeed the centre of Tanzania, it will be publicised globally as a tourist attraction.

She was responding to a question from MP Daniel Mtuka (Manyoni East-CCM) who wanted to know when the government would recognise Chinsinjisa as the centre of the country.

Chinsinjisa Village is located in Sasilo Ward, Nkonko Division.

Mr Mtuka also called on the government to promote Kilimatinde historical sites.

 

 

advertisement

In The Headlines

19 minutes ago

Funding crisis engulfs refugee services in TZ

Dar es Salaam. Under-funding for social-economic projects in refugee camps, through the Burundi

15 minutes ago

Tanesco pleads for Kinyerezi fund

 Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) has pleaded with the government to release funds on

  • News
    Fuel prices to decrease by over 1 per cent despite increase in Excise Duty  
  • News
    TLS decries govt plan to introduce lawyers’ registration board, disband it  
  • News
    Tanzania teachers advised to go for house loans  
  • News
    Strategy to improve Tanzania’s commercial city’s poor settlements in the offing  