By Valentine Oforo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The government will conduct a study to establish whether Chinsinjisa in Manyoni District, Singida, is the centre of Tanzania.

The deputy ministry for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements, Ms Angelina Mabula, on Friday told Parliament it had not been officially confirmed that Chinsinjisa was the centre of the country.

She said if it is confirmed that the area is indeed the centre of Tanzania, it will be publicised globally as a tourist attraction.

She was responding to a question from MP Daniel Mtuka (Manyoni East-CCM) who wanted to know when the government would recognise Chinsinjisa as the centre of the country.

Chinsinjisa Village is located in Sasilo Ward, Nkonko Division.